Jennifer Lawrence Says Hurricanes Are Mother Nature’s ‘Rage’ Against Donald Trump

Jennifer Lawrence is facing intense backlash online after telling an interviewer that the hurricanes affecting the southern United States are Mother Nature’s “rage” against Donald Trump‘s victory, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

The actress was explaining that she blames climate change deniers for the recent rash of unprecedented weather.

“It’s also scary to know, that climate change is due to human activity, and we continue to ignore it, and the only voice that we really have is through voting,” the Mother! star told UK’s Channel 4.

She added, “You know you’re watching these hurricanes now, and it’s really hard especially while promoting this movie, not to feel mother nature’s rage and wrath.”

The Internet had a lot of thoughts on the remarks, slamming Lawrence for her comments.

Jennifer Lawrence blaming hurricanes on Trump just confirms Hollywood stereotypes Overpriveleged, out of touch talkers w no real virtue✌🙈 — PinkAboutIt 🇺🇸 (@Pink_About_it) September 8, 2017

Jennifer Lawrence,

If hurricanes are “Nature’s Wrath” for Trump’s victory, what do the wildfires near Hollywood mean?#IrmaHurricane2017 pic.twitter.com/hJR9e6CR3g — Cari Kelemen 🇺🇸 (@KelemenCari) September 8, 2017