Makeup Artist Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Misconduct on Movie Set

A third accuser has come forward with a story about Jeffrey Tambor‘s misconduct in the workplace.

Back in 2001, Tamara Delbridge worked as a makeup assistant on the film Never Again, with Tambor in the starring role. In the wake of these other allegations, she’s come forward to share her experience with Tambor’s misconduct.

Delbridge says that she had little or no conversation with Tambor throughout the filming of Never Again. “It wasn’t like he and I had bantered back and forth or flirted. I’m very professional on set and [Never Again] was a really big deal for me,” she told Refinery29.

Still, according to Delbridge, Tambor made an unwanted advance on the last day of filming, as the cast and crew were saying farewell.

“I said, ‘It was very nice to work with you,’ and he grabbed me out of nowhere and kissed me on the lips.”

Delbridge told Refinery29 that actor Bill Dukes witnessed the encounter, and said that Tambor’s actions were “inappropriate.”

Tambor offered a response to Refinery29 as well, saying: “I have absolutely no recollection of anything like this incident ever happening. If it did, it wasn’t meant as anything more than an enthusiastic farewell and gratitude for a job well done at the end of a shoot. However, I am deeply sorry for any discomfort or offense I may have inadvertently caused [Delbridge].”

This comes hot on the heels of Tambor’s announcement on Sunday that he’s resigned from his award-winning role as Maura Pfefferman on the Amazon Original Transparent. In a previous statement, Tambor said that playing Maura was “one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences” of his life, but that he couldn’t see how he could return to the show after these accusations.

Tambor is accused of making unwanted advances towards actress Trace Lysette, and of harassing his former personal assistant, Van Barnes, both on the set of Transparent. Amazon is currently making an internal investigation.