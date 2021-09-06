Jean-Paul Belmondo, French Actor Best Known for ‘Breathless,’ Dead at 88

Jean-Paul Belmondo, a legendary French actor best known for his role in Jean-Luc Godard’s 1960 crime-drama Breathless, has died at the age of 88. According to the New York Times, Belmondo passed away at his Paris home on Monday, following a period of health issues. Variety added that Belmondo is survived by three children, including his son Paul Belmondo, a famed racecar driver.

Belmondo was born in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France in 1933. As a teenager, he was more interested in sports, and even enjoyed a brief boxing career as a young man. He eventually turned to acting and spent a few years studying drama. Belmondo made his stage debut in 1953, and shortly thereafter worked his way into films. His first movie role was in the 1957 French comedy, On Foot, on Horse, and on Wheels. Over the next few years, Belmond appeared in a number of movies and shorts, such as Be Beautiful But Shut Up, Charlotte and Her Boyfriend, and An Angel on Wheels.

https://twitter.com/dw_culture/status/1434891824997490694?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

After landing the role in Breathless, Belmondo’s career really took off, as the film was a massive success. He would go on to star in numerous major motion pictures over the course of his career, such as Casino Royale (1967), Stavisky (1974), The Professional (1981), Hold-up (1985), and a 1995 adaptation of Les Misérables. Belmondo’s final film role came in 2009, with the Francis Huster-directed French drama, A Man and His Dog.

In the wake of Belmondo’s death, many of his peers and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the fallen film icon. “This is a sad day for culture. A great actor and an icon of French and European cinema has left us,” tweeted actor Antonio Banderas. “Repose en paix Jean-Paul.” The Museum of Moving Image added in a statement, “Saddened by the loss of the great Jean-Paul Belmondo, whose career included star-making work in the ’60s alongside Jean-Luc Godard and eventually some of Europe’s finest filmmakers.”

“I am utterly heartbroken at the news of Jean-Paul Belmondo’s passing,” a fan wrote in a tweet. “He gave us so many iconic roles for decades and I’ll always remember him as the man who lived a thousand lives for his passion to do his own stunts. Rest in peace Bébel, Thank you for everything.”