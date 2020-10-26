Jamie Foxx's Sister DeOndra Dixon Dead at 36

✖

Jamie Foxx's younger sister DeOndra Dixon died earlier this month, the actor revealed on Instagram Monday. She was 36. Dixon served as the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation and was the daughter of Foxx's mother, Louise Annette Dixon, and his stepfather, George Dixon.

"My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned," Foxx wrote on Instagram, alongside a gallery of photos with his sister. "I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light... I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show... even gave her boyfriend [Chris Brown] a run for his money."

"Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on," Foxx continued. "Tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to [Global Down Syndrome Foundation] from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand... to serenading us with all of her music... Deondra you have left A hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me ... I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y’all please keep my family in your prayers."

A source told PEOPLE Dixon died on Monday, Oct. 19. She was born on Sept. 6, 1984, in Dallas and participated in the Special Olympics for over nine years. She graduated from high school in 2002 and moved to California to live with Foxx and their family, according to her bio at the Global Downs Syndrome Foundation. "I feel I was born to dance," Dixon wrote on the foundation's site. "I want to be a professional dancer. My brother has given me a chance to do some special things. I danced in his video 'Blame It.' I’ve danced on stage at some of his concerts all over the country. And guess what? I’ve danced at the Grammy’s!"

Foxx relished the opportunity to talk about his sister whenever he could. In an interview with Extra last year, Foxx said Dixon helped people "lose that apprehension when they see people with special needs." Foxx continued, "DeOndra just blows right past them. That’s a testament to [our] mom. Mom asked the kids at the school to just look out for her but treat her normal. She’s had a regular life, she’s just as well-adjusted as any person that you would see out there."

In 2011, Foxx said he would always lose dance battles with his sister. "One thing people may not understand is that the person with special needs, the love that they give you is unfiltered," he told PEOPLE at the time. "There is nothing in the way of them loving you and there is nothing in the way of them being upset with you either."