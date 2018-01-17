Sources Hit Back Against ‘This Is Us’ Set Drama Reports

There are conflicting reports coming from the set of This Is Us, where some claim there’s a passive-aggressive feud going on between Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia.

The rumor began with a report claiming that Ventimiglia has a pattern of introversion and withdrawal whenever he works on a successful show. “This has happened with Milo on every hit show he’s ever been on,” an anonymous source told RadarOnline. “From Gilmore Girls to Heroes — the show gets successful, then Milo gets self conscious, and he starts withdrawing from the camaraderie of the crew, the producers and his fellow actors on a show!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The insider went on to describe Ventimiglia as melancholy, spending most of his day on set wearing ear buds and reading between scenes. They claimed that this was taking a toll on his on screen wife, Moore, who, “Between their emotional scenes on camera and the unpredictability of his disposition when they aren’t shooting,” was at her breaking point.

However, the a conflicting report rose up from GossipCop, claiming that there’s no bad blood between the two beloved TV performers. Another on-set source told the vigilant reporters at GossipCop that “the show’s cast and crew are like family.”

The best evidence of how things stand on set at the acclaimed drama series might be Moore’s social media presence. The actress posts plenty of behind-the-scenes peeks for fans, and all of them tend to show Ventimiglia in a cheerful mood.

We’re on set and won’t be able to live tweet tonight but we hope you enjoy the show. 9pm- see ya there.👌🏼 #thisisus pic.twitter.com/7B8pgFmxpU — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) January 10, 2018

In fact, Moore and Ventimiglia have a well-documented bond off screen. Back in July, Moore posted a prolonged and affectionate happy birthday message to her co-star on Instagram, which didn’t sound anything like the phoned-in friendship described above.

Ventimiglia is well-known for keeping a low-profile in his private life, however. The actor puts it all into his performance and keeps his personal business to himself. The actor is sparse on social media, though he made waves earlier this month when he casually described his fall into the pool at an afterparty following The Golden Globes.

In all likelihood, the set of This Is Us is like any other workplace. People have their ups and downs, there are good days and bad days. Either way, the show has become one of the most-watched dramas on TV, and it shows no signs of slowing down.