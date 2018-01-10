‘Heavyweights’ Actor Who Played Salami Sam Dies at 36

Heavyweights actor Joseph Wayne Miller has died at 36, TMZ reports.

Miller’s mother Patricia said her son died in his sleep on Tuesday in Chicago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sources told TMZ that the actor’s girlfriend found his body, but the cause of death is unknown. Patricia said Miller suffered from sleep apnea, which may have been a condition that contributed to his death.

Miller played Camp Hope camper Salami Sam in the 1995 Disney flick, which also starred Ben Stiller, Judd Apatow and Kenan Thompson.

The film followed a group of overweight kids who were lured into the facade of a summer camp that promised quick weight loss and fun, only to discover that the facility is run by a crazy ex-fitness instructor.