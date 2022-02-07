Heather McDonald Gives Health Update After Fracturing Skull From Fall During Stand-up Set

Heather McDonald is sharing an update following her scary medical emergency. On Saturday night, McDonald collapsed during a show in Tempe, Arizona. Now, a rep for the comedian has shared an update on her condition with TMZ, telling the outlet that she suffered from a skull fracture as a result of the incident.

McDonald was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on stage. It was then determined that she suffered from a skull fracture as a result of her fall. She remains in the hospital (as of Monday morning), where she has been undergoing tests to determine what led to the medical incident. TMZ also noted that McDonald hadn’t consumed any alcohol prior to her performance and tested negative for COVID-19.

The scary situation occurred on Saturday evening during her show in Tempe. TMZ reported that she was delivering a joke when she suddenly collapsed. She joked, “I’m vaxxed, double vaxxed, boosted… and flu shot and shingle shot and haven’t gotten COVID and Jesus loves me most.” The 51-year-old then collapsed and many initially thought that it was a part of her act. However, they soon learned that wasn’t the case.

An EMT and a nurse happened to be in the audience when the incident occurred, and they quickly rushed to the stage to lend McDonald assistance. Another individual called 911 and reported that someone suffered from a seizure (the cause of McDonald’s collapse has not been confirmed). The comedian’s sister-in-law drove her to the hospital after she decided not to take an ambulance. McDonald told TMZ after the ordeal that she felt dizzy before collapsing. She also said that something like this has never happened to her before.

Following the emergency, McDonald shared an update with her fans, per Page Six. In a video posted to her Instagram Story, she pointed out that her eye was bruised. She said, “So I’m in the emergency room. I look weird. I’m so so so so sorry. I passed out on stage. I got up, I did one joke and I felt so dizzy.” This incident took place in the midst of McDonald’s three-night stand in Tempe. She had to cancel her subsequent shows. According to her website, the comedian isn’t due to perform again until late March in Los Angeles.