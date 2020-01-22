‘Hamilton’ Star Mandy Gonzalez Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez has revealed that she is battling breast cancer. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the 41-year-old performer, who stars as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton on Broadway, explained that she received the diagnosis last year after agreeing to a proactive mammogram during a routine check-up.

“I don’t have a family history of breast cancer, and I had the option of whether to get a mammogram or not, because I was of the age,” Gonzalez told the outlet. “Because of the brave women that have surrounded me and shared their stories, and because breast cancer tends to impact Latina women at a younger age than the general population, I decided to get a mammogram.”

It was during a follow-up appointment six months later, scheduled after the first ultrasound did not come up completely clean, that doctors discovered more signs that led to a breast cancer diagnosis in the fall, which was followed by surgery just a weeks later in November 2019.

“Everything happened very fast, I was very fortunate that they were able to catch it early,” Gonzalez said. “It’s important for women to know that early detection is key. As a community, as a society, we need to figure out a way so that everyone has access to a mammogram.”

Having starred in Hamilton since 2016, Gonzalez’s proactive approach has allowed her to continue taking the stage as she undergoes treatment.

“I’m letting everyone know that this is one part of my life, and the other parts of my life continue,” she said. “I’m a mother, I have an eight-year-old daughter who’s very busy, and I will continue to sing and perform as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton. I had surgery last fall and am still currently going through treatment.”

According to Gonzalez, the Hamilton cast has been a major source of support throughout her battle. “The entire cast has really rallied around me,” she said. “If I need to sit for a minute off stage or little things like that, my HamFam is right there for me and with me. I’m really trying to do as much as humanly possible.”

Crediting singing as being her “strength through this,” Gonzalez said that she hopes opening up about her battle will make others feel less alone.

“I know that I’m not alone,” she said. “There are so many mothers and daughters and sisters, so many people out there who are going through this, and I want them to know that I stand with them. We need to be comfortable talking about this. There is no shame. There is strength in sharing our stories and learning from one another.”

Along with continuing to star in Hamilton, Gonzalez is set to make her Carnegie Hall debut on Valentine’s Day with the New York Pops.