'GLOW' Star Marc Maron Speaks out on Lynn Shelton in Mournful Instagram Post Following Her Death

Comedian Marc Maron shared another tribute to his late partner, director Lynn Shelton, on Instagram Monday. Shelton died on May 16 at age 54, from a previously undisclosed blood disorder. Maron, who was directed by Shelton in her final film, previously shared a tearful message in the latest episode of his WTF podcast. He also provided fans with a way to give back in her memory.

Maron, 56, posted an old photo with Shelton, showing both wearing soaking wet coats. "I miss her," he simply wrote in the caption. He later revealed on Twitter that the Shelton-Seal Family Fund has been set up to help the Northwest School for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Children, which people can donate to in Shelton's memory. Shelton's son Milo Seal attended the school through eighth grade. Maron also released a new WTF episode with Samantha Bee on Monday, recorded "before the sadness," he wrote.

After news of Shelton's death broke, Maron released a long and emotional statement. "It's devastating," he said. "I am leveled, heartbroken and in complete shock and don't really know how to move forward in this moment. I needed you all to know. I don't know some of you. Some I do. I'm just trying to let the people who were important to her know."

Last week, Maron re-published his 2015 WTF episode with Shelton, along with a new message about her death. He said Shelton began to feel ill, and they assumed she had strep throat. Despite testing negative for the coronavirus, she continued to have a fever. She was scheduled to have a blood test on May 15, but in the middle of the night, she fell and could not move. Maron called 911 and she was rushed to the hospital, where she died at 12:45 a.m. on May 16.

"She was my partner. She was my girlfriend. She was my friend. And I loved her. I loved her. A lot. And she loved me, and I knew that," the GLOW actor said on the podcast. "I don’t know that I had ever felt what I felt with her before. I do know, actually. I did not. I have not. I was getting used to love in the way of being able to accept it and show it properly in an intimate relationship."

Shelton was a respected director in Hollywood, first making waves with her second film, Humpday, starring Mark Duplass. The 2009 movie caught Hollywood's attention and her next film, Your Sister's Sister, featured Emily Blunt, Rosemarie DeWitt and Duplass. In 2014, she had her biggest success with Laggies, starring Keira Knightley, Sam Rockwell and Chloe Grace Moretz. Her last film was Sword of Trust, released in 2019 and starring Maron.

Between her film work, Shelton was also busy directing episodes of television shows. She helmed episodes of Mad Men, New Girl, The Mindy Project, Maron, GLOW, The Morning Show and Dickinson. Earlier this year, she directed four episodes of Reese Witherspoon's new Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere.