‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Tina Louise, 91, Makes Rare Public Outing

Tina Louise, former Gilligan’s Island actress, was spotted in public for the first time in years.

The red-haired actress, who portrayed Ginger Grant on the classic CBS sitcom, was spotted in Manhattan’s Upper East Side last Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s the first time she’s appeared in public since attending the New York Film Festival in 2022.

According to E! News, she stepped outside in a black leather jacket, blue jeans, and black sneakers, showing no sign of her 91 years of age.

Louise is the last living cast member of Gilligan’s Island, surviving Bob Denver (Gilligan), Dawn Wells (Mary Ann Summers), and Alan Hale Jr. (The Skipper). She told the New York Times last March that she’s trying to extend her legacy beyond her most iconic role.

“I’m very grateful for all the things that have happened to me and the opportunities that I’ve had,” she said. “I’d like to be known for other things.”

After Gilligan’s, she went on to have several successful film roles, although her appearances on screen have been few and far between as the years go by. She co-starred in Robert Altman’s classic 1987 comedy O.C. and Stiggs, and appeared in the 1991 drama Johnny Suede alongside Brad Pitt and Catherine Keener.

Most recently, she appeared in the 2014 film Late Phases, which was shown at South By Southwest, and in the 2019 film Tapestry.

Mostly, though, she has focused on spending time with her daughter Caprice Crane and her two grandchildren. Her daughter, whom she had with ex-husband Les Crane, went on to be a TV producer and a novelist.

“It’s amazing when you have a child, and I had so much fun—in view of the fact that I had such a strange childhood—so much fun raising her,” she told Forbes in March. “Now, we have twins—a little boy and a little girl. They’re number one.”