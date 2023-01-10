Gangsta Boo Funeral Details Released

On New Year's Day, it was reported that Gangsta Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was dead at the age of 43. A week after her passing, details for her funeral have been revealed. According to Commercial Appeal, Gangsta Boo will be laid to rest in Memphis on Saturday.

The funeral service for Gangsta Boo, a former member of Three 6 Mafia, will take place at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis. It will take place at noon on Saturday. Tickets for the service, which are available for free, are required to attend. They can be obtained via Eventbrite. An announcement for the funeral service reads, "Lola 'Gangsta Boo' Mitchell lived a life like no other and will forever be remembered as the Queen of Memphis for her world-changing music and persona... As a trailblazer and an irreplaceable presence, she birthed a forever legacy in the music scene of Memphis and the entire world."

It was reported on New Year's Day that Gangsta Boo passed away at the age of 43. She was reportedly found dead in Memphis at around 4 p.m. local time. As of right now, her cause of death has not been reported. Many in the music industry have since issued tributes to the rapper, who has been described as a pioneer of female rap. As Complex noted, everyone from Drake to Missy Elliot has remembered the late rapper. The publication also pointed out that Gangsta Boo previously reflected on her legacy in 2012 during a Passion of the Weiss feature with Jimmy Weiss. In the interview, she was asked what she would want everyone to "remember most" about her.

"When it's all said and done, I want to be remembered as Gangsta Boo from [Three 6 Mafia]," she said at the time. "The first lady of [Three 6 Mafia]. The first lady of crunk music. The first lady who brought a platinum plaque back to Memphis. The first lady who brought a gold plaque back to Memphis. I'm the only female rapper in Tennessee that has ever did that and probably I will be the only one that ever will. I just want to be known as someone that put her heart into her music and who really really appreciated her fans."