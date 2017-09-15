Frank Vincent’s Body Cremated for Memorial Presentation

The Sopranos star Frank Vincent has been cremated and will be displayed at his upcoming memorial service.

The actor passed away at age 78 due to complications from open-heart surgery on Wednesday following a heart attack.

Vincent’s remains have been taken to a Montclair, New Jersey funeral home. During the memorial service, an urn will be placed front and center on a table surrounded by photos of him.

The funeral ceremony has been set for Saturday, according to TMZ.

Most known for his “tough guy” roles, Vincent starred in a handful of mafia movies such as Goodfellas (1990) and Casino (1995).

He was also featured on HBO’s The Sopranos as the arch-nemesis to John Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano. For a 31-episode stretch, Vincent took on the role of the ruthless Leotardo starting in Season 5 and wrapped up with the show’s 2007 finale.

Given that he starred in several Martin Scorsese films, the legendary filmmaker penned a heartfelt message about Vincent after hearing of his death.

“Frank Vincent was someone I could count on,” he said in a statement. “He was a natural who was at ease in front of the camera — on a set or on a stage. He made it look easy in all respects. He was genuine.”

The Oscar-winning director then offered words of praise to Vincent for his ability to dive into any material and deliver seemingly effortless performances.

“We worked together on three pictures, each time with his old partner Joe Pesci, and I always marveled at his genius for improvisation,” Scorsese said. “He was a hard-working actor, he understood the world we were portraying so well that he really didn’t appear to be acting at all. I will always marvel at his artistry, and consider myself lucky to have had the chance to work with him and to know him.”

Vincent’s other film credits include Raging Bull (1980), The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984), and Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing (1989).

