Frank Stallone Apologizes for Twitter Tirade Criticizing Parkland Teen

Sylvester Stallone’s brother Frank Stallone made headlines on Saturday by calling out Parkland Shooting survivor and gun control supporter David Hogg on Twitter

“This David Hogg p— is getting a little big for his britches,” Stallone tweeted. “I’m sure someone from his age group is dying to sucker punch this rich little b—. Watch him run home like the coward he is. He’s the worst rep for today’s youth headline grabbing punk.”

Stallone deleted the tweet, along with several angry interactions with fellow Twitter users, later in the day and switched his profile account to private. On Sunday he reappeared on Twitter with an apology for Hogg and anyone else he may have offended.

To everyone and to David Hogg especially. I want to deeply apologize for my irresponsible words. I would never in a million years wish or promote violence to anyone anywhere on this planet. After what these kids went though I’m deeply ashamed. Please accept my apology. Frank — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) April 1, 2018

“To everyone and to David Hogg especially. I want to deeply apologize for my irresponsible words. I would never in a million years wish or promote violence to anyone anywhere on this planet. After what these kids went though I’m deeply ashamed. Please accept my apology,” he tweeted.

Hogg was one in a group of students from parkland to organize the March for Our Lives rally in Washington D.C. last week, which saw hundreds of thousands in attendance as they called for changes to the gun control laws in the country. The students have been vocal in numerous interviews ever since 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 14 students and three teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14. Cruz, who was charged with the murders of the 17 victims, used an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle he’d legally purchased.

Stallone joined the group of public personalities speaking out against the students, including Ted Nugent, Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham and musician Jessee Hughes.

Hughes, the frontman of the Eagles of Death Metal rock band, also posted an apology on Sunday after calling out the students, most notably Emma Gonzalez.

“Recently I made posts on my Instagram that did not communicate how I feel about a variety of topics,” Hughes said in his apology. “What I’d intended to be a statement about the hijacking by any side of the aisle of the beautiful agenda of a movement of our nation’s youth came off seeming like a mean-spirited, personal attack and slight of the youth themselves and even a personal attack of its leadership.”

“I want to be clear I never intended for that to happen,” Hughes continued. “I was not attempting to impugn the youth of America and this beautiful thing they’ve accomplished. I truly am sorry, I did not mean to hurt anyone or cause any harm.”