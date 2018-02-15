Actor Josh Gad Grieves for Friend’s Son Killed in Florida School Shooting: ‘I Am So Angry’

Actor Josh Gad has confirmed that his friend’s son is among the 17 victims killed in the Florida school shooting.

Gad, who voiced Olaf in Frozen, informed his Twitter followers Thursday morning that he had received a text from his friend overnight informing him that their son, a teenager at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, had passed away in the hospital.

“Last night, I received a text while I slept that our friend’s son passed away from his gun shot wound. My grief for this family and the many others knows no bounds. I’m so sorry this happened. I’m so sorry our leaders are worthless. I’m so sorry we are bound to repeat this again,” Gad wrote.

Gad had earlier revealed that his friend’s son had been injured in the shooting.

“I am so angry tonight. I am so sad. I’m putting my phone down because we are debating sensible gun laws again. A child of one of our friend’s has a bullet in his chest & is critical condition because a 19 year old had access to a military weapon. Pretend it’s normal. It’s not,” he wrote.

Suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz, 19, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Authorities claim that Cruz, a former student at the high school who had been expelled last year for “disciplinary reasons,” entered the Parkland, Florida high school just before dismissal on Wednesday, Feb. 14. It is alleged that he pulled a fire alarm and opened fire once students and staff began exiting classrooms and piling into hallways.

It is said that Cruz was armed with an AR-15 rifle, which he had legally purchased, multiple magazines of ammunition, a gas mask, and smoke grenades. It is believed that he managed to flee the scene by blending in with other students running from the school.