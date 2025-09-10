‘Fargo’ and ‘Chernobyl’ Star Reveals Pregnancy

One of the biggest TV and movie stars in the last few years is now pregnant.

Jessie Buckley, star of shows like HBO’s Chernobyl and FX’s Fargo and movies like I’m Thinking of Ending Things and Men, revealed the news in a recent interview with the New York Times.

Buckley will soon star in Hamnet, a historical drama from Nomadland director Chloe Zhao about Agnes Shakespeare and her famous husband William (Paul Mescal) after the death of their 11-year-old son Hamnet. She also just finished filming The Bride!, a monster movie where she plays the Bride of Frankenstein.

“There’s a growing little creature, a little monster in my belly,” she joked, as she was wrapping up reshoots for the monster movie. Most of the new footage will be from the neck up, since Buckley was 33 weeks pregnant at the time of the interview in May.

Her pregnancy comes at a curious time, since both Hamnet and The Bride! deal with the loss of a child, with her noting that Hamnet especially is “a pretty brutal one to watch while you’re pregnant.”

The interviewer describes Buckley’s acting in the film, writing that her character Agnes “realizes that, despite all her efforts, her son is no longer breathing, she releases a wrenching, full-bodied scream, filmed from the side so that we can see the sound erupting from her mouth, then dissolving into silence, her lips still straining, as if her grief is ultimately unutterable.”

The Irish actress is married to Freddie (no last name given), a mental health worker. The two have been together since the middle of 2023.