Fans React to Model ‘Zombie Boy’ Rick Genest’s Apparent Suicide

Fans are taking to social media to mourn model Rick “Zombie Boy” Genest after he was found dead in his home of an apparent suicide.

Following news that Rick Genest, better known as “Zombie Boy,” was found dead of an apparent suicide Thursday at the age of 32, fans of the model took to social media to mourn his loss and call for change in how mental health is treated.

“rest in peace rick genest, zombie boy. thank you for inspiring me to be my true self and not worry about standing out,” one person tweeted, requesting that others “check in on your friends and family.”

rest in peace rick genest, zombie boy. thank you for inspiring me to be my true self and not worry about standing out. everyone please check in on your friends and family mental illness is not a joke. too many beautiful souls being taken from us too soon. pic.twitter.com/g1vwA7vywp — Aaron Wiseman (@awfficial) August 3, 2018

“I’m beyond heartbroken over Rick Genest. I don’t typically feel much of a connection with public figures, but he was different. They way he challenged the perception of beauty spoke to me,” another fan wrote.

I’m beyond heartbroken over Rick Genest. I don’t typically feel much of a connection with public figures, but he was different. They way he challenged the perception of beauty spoke to me. Here’s a drawing I did of him back in 2011. RIP Zombie Boy. pic.twitter.com/Q3xRcDttxU — knuckle if you buckle (@zoexrain) August 3, 2018

“We need to change things.We need to take mental health seriously. We need to learn that it’s OK to ask for help.Soul healing is as important as healing your body,” one person tweeted, adding, “RIP you beautiful creature.”

We need to change things.We need to take mental health seriously. We need to learn that it’s OK to ask for help.Soul healing is as important as healing your body. RIP you beautiful creature 💔🌹#ZombieBoy https://t.co/lPHVNSj2d1 pic.twitter.com/4x1PYrmGgZ — ☿Creature of Night☿ (@KellyVampAddams) August 3, 2018

Genest, who holds the Guinness World Record for the most insect tattoos on his body with a total of 176 and the most human bone tattoos at 139, was found dead in his Montreal home at around 5 p.m. ET on Thursday. Police have classified his death as a suicide.

The model got his first tattoo at the age of 15, just a year after being diagnosed with a brian tumor, a condition that he claimed “spiraled” him into “becoming obsessed with the morbid and macabre.”

The native Canadian, who would have celebrated his 33rd birthday on Aug. 7, rose to fame and attracted international attention after appearing in fashion shows in Paris and Berlin, going on to appear in various music videos, including Lady Gaga’s 2011 “Born This Way” music video, and landing a role in the 2009 TV movie Carny.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).