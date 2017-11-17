Emily Ratajkowski’s Body Sizzles in Series of Teeny Bikini Photos

Emily Ratajkowski is stunning fans with her newest bikini-clad look.

The model revealed her new line of swimwear for Inamorata Swim on Thursday by serving up looks at the teeny pieces on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For a series of sexy pictures, Ratajkowski donned a skimpy beige and white polka dot bikini, and a beach towel on her head. She struck a few poses to show off the swimwear, but her body stole the show.

@inamorataswim IS LIVE! Check it out in my bio ✨swim by me! A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 16, 2017 at 8:59am PST

In one photo, the 26-year-old ditched her bikini top to go topless, strategically using her hands to cover her assets.

Intentional or not, this saucy pose is a nod back to the model’s first gig that launched her celebrity status. She appeared topless in the music video for Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” in 2013, which skyrocketed her career.

@inamorataswim IS LIVE! Check it out in my bio. Images by @oliviamalone ✨swim by me! A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 16, 2017 at 8:58am PST

Fans couldn’t get enough of Ratajkowski’s sex appeal and complimented her hot line of beachwear, as well as her playful, feminine look in the pieces.

“What a body!” one commentor wrote. Among a sea of hearts and heart eyes emojis, another wrote, “Gorgeous!”

“Do we get the body if we buy the swimsuit?” one user asked, complimenting the model’s slim, yet curvy figure.

@inamorataswim IS LIVE! Check it out in my bio✨swim by me! A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 16, 2017 at 8:58am PST

But how does Ratajkowski shape and maintain her slim tummy and tight muscles?

Surprisingly, she told InStyle she rarely hits the gym to maintain her enviable shape.

“I am not a big gym person. I really like being outside and doing yoga, so I do a lot of hiking in L.A. and I have a yoga studio really close to my house that I go to like once a week,” she said

She told The New York Times that she often opts for juices to get her nutrients.

“For me, it’s about feeling good about what you eat,” she said. “I do love turmeric and beet juices. It’s so L.A., you can’t avoid it.”

She’s also not afraid to indulge every once in a while, naming the occasional cupcake or croissant as her favorites, but she knows it’s important to evaluate where her food is coming from.

“I think it is like really important to give yourself a break, she told Elle. “And also just really think about where things are coming from and what kind of ingredients are going into your body.”