Emilia Clarke Finally Dyes Her Hair for ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is embracing her inner Targaryen with a new look that proves the series' eighth and final season is going to be an intense one.

The acclaimed and beloved HBO series might be off the air for another year, but as the stars prepare for the end and starting filming next month, Clarke is sharing an image that shows how far she will go to demonstrate despite the end coming soon, she will always be the Mother of Dragons.

Clarke took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal her freshly bleached blonde and wet hair, smiling while wearing a styling cape in a salon in Tottenham, England.

"I done did it," Clarke captioned the image. "Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know."

She goes on to give credit to the show's hair and makeup designers, Kev Alexander and Candice Banks, the "genius creators" of the Khaleesi wig a shout-out, "for at long last making this magical moment a reality."

She concluded her message with the hashtags, "Khaleesi kicks off" and "coming home never felt so good."

And so the process begins.....#kevalexanderhair A post shared by candice banks (@candicebanks74) on Sep 19, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

Clarke's stylist, Banks also took to Instagram to share an image of the actress getting ready for the transformation of a lifetime. This is the first time the natural brunette has bleached her hair.

For years, Clarke has achieved Daenerys' trademark silver hair with the help of some beautiful and complex wigs. While it's unclear if those wigs will still be seen in the upcoming season, extensions might be placed in her hair as Clarke's is currently shoulder-length.

On Wednesday, Clarke updated fans with her look, appearing fresh-faced in a selfie that garnered more than 1.8 million likes.

"The experiment continues," she wrote. "My IQ has stayed around average and my need to be near fire breathing creatures and uncomfortable seats made of iron has trebled."

She ended off her message with the hashtags, "here's looking at you, kid," a line from the Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart classic, Casablanca, "can you tell this was shot on an iPhone?" and "apparently blondes take more selfies."

The experiment continues. My IQ has stayed around average and my need to be near fire breathing creatures and uncomfortable seats made of iron has trebled. #hereslookingatyoukid #canyoutellthiswasshotonaniphone? #apparentlyblondestakemoreselfies 💃 A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Sep 20, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

