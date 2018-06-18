Dr. Drew Pinsky Says Substance Abuse Left Anthony Bourdain Vulnerable to Depression

Celebrity doctor Dr. Drew Pinsky believed Anthony Bourdain‘s previous substance abuse left him vulnerable to depression, and stressed the importance of differentiating Bourdain’s death from Kate Spade‘s.

On Tuesday, Spade was found dead in her Manhattan apartment. Her husband, Andy Spade, confirmed she was seeking treatment for depression. Three days later, Bourdain was found dead in a hotel room in France.

The cases are “extremely different,” the Dr. Drew host explained to E! News’ Daily Pop.

“Anthony had a history of opiate addiction,” Pinksy noted. “I spoke to him about it years ago. We see him on TV drinking and he has been at risk. Any opiate addict of any stripe that is continuing to use is really at risk for all sorts of things,” including mood disturbances.

Pinksy said there are still some unanswered questions about Bourdain’s death, calling the entire situation “very suspect.”

“It is a good reminder that depression is a killer,” Pinsky continued. “It kills people and this is how it does that. And if you have depression, you must take it very, very seriously, particularly if you are having any thoughts of self-harm, because that is a medical emergency.”

Pinksy said people can be “overcome” by these thoughts in a depressive episode.

“That’s when they can do something impulsive. They don’t see any way out,” he continued.

When asked if it is more difficult for celebrities to seek treatment, Pinsky said it can be in some cases. However, it is important to realize that celebrities are regular people too, and they suffer from the same illnesses as everyone else.

Bourdain was open about his struggles with heroin and cocaine addiction, and discussed depression in a 2016 episode of Parts Unknown. In the episode, he went to psychotherapy in Argentina.

“Well, things have been happening,” he said in the episode, notes Yahoo. “I will find myself in an airport, for instance, and I’ll order an airport hamburger. It’s an insignificant thing, it’s a small thing, it’s a hamburger, but it’s not a good one. Suddenly I look at the hamburger and I find myself in a spiral of depression that can last for days.”

He continued, “It’s like that with the good stuff too. I have a couple of happy minutes there where I’m thinking life is pretty good.”

In the episode, Bourdain also told the therapist he felt out of place in some situations and struggled with communication. He could talk with his daughter, Ariane, “but beyond that, I’m really terrible.”

Bourdain later told the camera he did not expect any sympathy from the public.

“I mean, I have the best job in the world, let’s face it,” he said. “I go anywhere I want, I do what I want. That guy over there loading sausages onto the grill, that’s work. This is not so bad. It’s alright. I’ll make it.”

Bourdain was 61 years old, and survived by his daughter and his girlfriend, Asia Argento.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).