Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riordan Mourned During Open Coffin Public Reposal

Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan, who died Jan. 15, had her open coffin reposal at the St. Joseph’s Church in her hometown of Limerick, Ireland on Saturday. Thousands of fans reportedly flocked to the church to pay their respects.

According to the BBC, O’Riordan will remain at the church all-day Sunday and be transported to a funeral home on Monday to be prepared for a public funeral mass. A private burial will then take place on Tuesday.

“Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old,” O’Riordan’s rep said in a statement. “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.”

The cause of death as yet to be determined, and reportedly won’t be until the results of the coroner’s report is released in April.

Coroner’s officer Stephen Earl told The Guardian that O’Riordan was found “unresponsive” in a Central London hotel.

“The London ambulance service was contacted and verified her death at the scene,” Earl said. “Subsequently, the Met police attended and they determined the death to be non-suspicious.”

O’Riordan’s band mates paid tribute to the loss of their friend days after her passing.

“I am heartbroken and devastated by the news of the sudden and unexpected passing of Dolores. I have truly enjoyed the years we spent together and feel privileged to call her a close friend,” Andy Rourke of The Smiths wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “It was a bonus to work with her and witness firsthand her breathtaking and unique talent, I will miss her terribly. I send my love and condolences to her family and loved ones. This photo was taken last NYE in NY with Dolores and Ole.”

O’Riordan will be buried next to her father, Terence O’Riordan, at a cemetery in Friarstown.