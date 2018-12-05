Diddy Helps Drunk Girl at His New Year’s Eve Party

Sean “Diddy” Combs is making headlines for helping a woman who appears to be intoxicated at his New Year’s Eve party.

In a video, which you can see here, from the rapper’s glamorous New Year’s gala in Miami, guests can be seen fawning over a woman who may have been over-served. At first, it looks like Diddy might let another guest handle the situation, but he quickly jumps in and wakes up the woman, who had fallen asleep.

He holds her steady as she comes to and the video cuts off before we can see what happens next.

The rest of the night was reportedly a success, with all kinds of celebs like Al Sharpton and DJ Khaled stopping by Diddy’s house party.

Before the holidays, the 48-year-old tweeted that he’s interested in buying the Carolina Panthers NFL team and hiring Colin Kaepernick to play for them.

“I will be the best NFL owner that you can imagine,” Combs said in a video message. “I will immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation and put him in the running for next year’s starting quarterback.”

In a series of tweets on Dec. 17, he wrote, “I would like to buy the [Panthers]. Spread the word… There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history.”

He also included a throwback photo of himself wearing a Panthers jersey and said, “This picture was taken back in 2003. This is God’s work. It’s time!! ATTN all [NFL] owners, it’s time for diversity!! It’s time for Black ownership!! The time is now. Let’s make it happen!!”

After Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry threw his support in the ring, Kaepernick finally spoke up, seemingly willing to trading his potential team slot for an ownership stake.

“I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen,” GQ’s 2017 Citizen of the Year tweeted.

The Panthers’ 81-year-old owner Jerry Richardson recently announced that he plans to sell the team amid sexual harassment accusations, as reported by the Daily Mail.

In a statement, Richardson wrote, “I believe it is time to turn the franchise over to new ownership. Therefore, I will put the team up for sale at the conclusion of this NFL season. We will not begin the sales process, nor will we entertain any inquiries, until the very last game is played.”