Dennis Day: Man Arrested in Connection to Former Disney Mouseketeer’s Death

A man was taken into custody in relation to the death of original Mouseketeer Dennis Day. Authorities in Oregon arrested Daniel James Burda on suspicion of manslaughter, criminal negligent homicide, abuse of a corpse, criminal mistreatment and identity theft.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Burda was held in Jackson County jail, where records showed he had been booked on June 26 for violating probation on a previous robbery charge.

Oregon State Police Captain Timothy R.Fox told press Burda did jobs around the house for Day and his husband. Police did not provide more details on his connection to the late actor, though neighbors have said he lived with the elderly couple at their home in southern Oregon.

Day passed away at the age of 76 and was a founding member of the Mickey Mouse Club for two seasons in the 1950s. The former child star was reported missing February and had been out of contact with his family for six months at the time of his death.

He was first reported missing July 15, 2018, by his husband, Ernie Caswell, who suffers from memory loss and currently lives in a care facility. Day’s car was later found at the Oregon coast and a missing person reports said Day had uncharacteristically left his dog with a friend on the day he disappeared.

Police discovered a body at the couple’s home in Phoenix, Oregon in April. Authorities identified the body in June, though they were unable to use dental records or DNA due to the condition of the remains. The same month, two women were charged with stealing Day’s car and jewelry.

Prosecutors said a 1990s Ford Escort station wagon that belonged to Day was taken without authorization and a brooch was sold last July, less than a week after the entertainer had last been seen alive.

Day’s family released a statement on Facebook shortly after news of his death first surfaced, as the cause of his death remains under investigation.

“We are truly thankful to all of you for your love and support. Please keep Ernie in your prayers during this extremely difficult time,” they wrote in June. “Our family is truly thankful to the Oregon State Police for helping to bring closure to our family so that we can finally lay Dennis to rest. We love you Brother & Uncle Dennis!”

Day was born in 1942. After relocating to California, he began performing at the age of 6. He became one of the original members of The Mickey Mouse Club at the age of 10.