Tyga’s Ex Demi Rose Suffers Unfortunate Wardrobe Malfunction

Demi Rose Mawby, a model who rose to fame on social media and after dating rapper Tyga, is no stranger to showing off her figure on social media. However, the 22-year-old exposed more than she intended to while in Ibiza this week.

On Wednesday, the British beauty was hanging with a friend and walking the streets of the city while wearing a red polka-dotted mini-dress that was cut high on her leg and had a deep plunging neckline. She pulled her brunette locks up into a bun and accessorized with oversized sunglasses and a YSL bag.

While stopping for ice cream, a breeze caught Mawby's dress and left her exposed. She was seemingly unaware of the incident, as she carried on like nothing happened. See the photos of Mawby's wardrobe malfunction here.

Earlier this year, the social media starlet recently opened up about how she skyrocketed to fame back in 2015.

"I've had Instagram since I was 18," she said during an interview with The Sun. "Posed for selfies and pictures and it just grew from like 60k to 200k to a million to 3.2 million now. In school, I was quite popular on MySpace and that kind of followed on to Instagram. It was really weird when people started recognizing me on the street. I just got used to it."

Since the time of the interview, Mawby's Instagram following has surpassed the 4.7 million followers mark. Part of the reason she has managed to forge a massive fan base is due to her risqué photos that her fans seem to love. See Mawby's best Instagram posts here.

Mawby says that she got her figure from her parents, but she still has to work hard to keep her body in good shape.

"I get my curves from my mom and my slim arms and legs from my dad," she said. "I maintain my figure by not eating any fried food or any bread. Protein only. My personal trainer James Velenti has trained Anthony Joshua and Cristiano Ronaldo, which helps."

While she regularly posts pictures that are of a racy variety, Mawby says that those aren't the photos that rack up the most likes on her page.

"My goofy photos get the most likes and get most interaction. That's when my followers get to see my personality," she said.