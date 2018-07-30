Demi Lovato ‘Wasn’t Herself’ Day of Apparent Overdose, Trainer Says

Demi Lovato’s trainer knew that something was wrong in the days leading up to the singer’s apparent overdose.

Just one day before being rushed to the hospital after suffering an apparent overdose, Lovato‘s Jiu Jitsu trainer of two years, Danielle Martin, claimed that she knew something was off with the 25-year-old during their Monday workout session. Martin, who spoke to Radar Online, said she noticed that “something was absent in her spirit” and that Lovato “just wasn’t herself” in the days and hours leading up to the Tuesday incident.

“She’s not healthy, she’s just alive,” Martin said, adding that Lovato had insisted that she was “okay” and “just tired.” However, Martin did not believe her, adding that “I knew something was wrong. The last thing she told me was ‘I love you so much.’”

The Grammy-nominated artist, who revealed in the June release of her newest single “Sober” that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety, posted about her workouts on her social media platform. After becoming a brand ambassador for Fabletics, she oftentimes opened up about her struggles with body image, bulimia, addiction, and bipolar disorder in posts about her Fabletics lines. In January, she revealed on Instagram that she had earned a blue belt, and just months prior she had opened up about why she loved Jiu Jitsu so much.

“I first got into jiu-jitsu because I loved watching people grapple,” she told Self. “I think it’s really cool to learn something that helps you with self-defense. Sometimes I get really bored when I do just an hour of cardio, so sometimes I struggle with boredom (laughs). But that’s why I like to train MMA, because it keeps it exciting.”

Despite her love of the sport, Martin claimed that Lovato had missed several workouts before, and that each time she worried that something had happened.

“On Monday, she asked me ‘are we training tomorrow too?’ So you can imagine how I feel when I found out about the overdose,” Martin said, adding that Lovato had been a no-show on several occasions. “I would ask myself what happened, where is she, she never showed. It’s a very bad feeling. And then it actually happened.”

Lovato, who reportedly had to be revived with the emergency medication Narcan, is now recovering in the hospital with her family at her side. Several of her tour dates have since been canceled and it is expected that after being released from the hospital, the “Skyscraper” singer will enter rehab.