Demi Lovato Reportedly ‘Brought to Tears’ After Discovering She Almost Died

Demi Lovato was reportedly devastated when she found out she nearly lost her life after an apparent overdose.

The “Body Say” singer is expected to be released from the hospital soon, more than a week after she was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home and admitted.

According to Hollywood Life, Lovato was overwhelmed with emotion after being told by those close to her what had happened on Tuesday, July 24.

“Demi was brought to tears when she found out that she almost died,” a source told the outlet. “She loves her life and desperately wants to live, which is why she agreed to seek treatment at rehab.”

“Demi had no idea how serious her situation was until her family explained in the hospital,” the source added. “The reality of what happened took some time to sink in, but it scared her to think she almost lost her life because of her challenges with addiction.”

“Once Demi understood how dangerous her situation really is, she made the decision to get the help she needs,” they said.

When all is said and done, Lovato — who reportedly already agreed to go straight to rehab following being discharged from the hospital, feels as if she’s disappointed those she loves.

“One of the most painful things in all of this for Demi is letting her loved ones down,” the source told the outlet. “She loves her family so much, the last thing she ever wants to do is cause them any pain. She’s been apologizing to them a lot.

The source also said the singer holds a special regard for ex Wilmer Valderrama, who has not left her side since the incident.

“And to Wilmer as well, Demi is grappling with a lot of guilt,” the source added. “She’s very motivated by that guilt and love for her family and friends. She never wants to let anyone down again.”

More than a week since Lovato was admitted to the hospital, she is reportedly still recovering from complications of the overdose. She is expected to make a full recovery.

She reportedly hopes to prove herself to the outside world and show her fans she can fight her addiction and show her strength moving forward.

“She wants to make a statement to her fans, family and friends that she is strong and can recover,” another source told E! News. “Demi knows she needs help,” the insider adds. “Her family has told her that this is the time to be a good example to her fans.”

Get well soon, Demi!