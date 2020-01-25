Demi Lovato Discusses Her Sexuality, Open to ‘Meaningful Relationship’ With Either Man or a Woman

In advance of her comeback, and her return to the Grammy Awards stage, Demi Lovato recently sat down with Apple Music’s Beats 1 to discuss everything from her career to her love life, as HollywoodLife noted. During the interview, the singer gave a rather candid response about being open to love of all forms when asked about her goals for the upcoming decade.

“When I think about what makes me happy today, I think about my family. I think about my friends. I think about my team,” the “Confident” singer related, before pausing to share that she’s interested in continuing to build ‘Meaningful relationships, exactly. And I don’t know what that looks like. I don’t even know if I see it with a man or a woman, but I just know that at some point I would love to do that this decade.”

While it’s interesting to hear Lovato opening up so candidly about her love life, it actually isn’t the first time that she’s opened up about her sexuality.

Lovato first opened up publicly about her sexuality in her 2017 YouTube documentary Simply Complicated, as Glamour noted. In the doc, the singer had a conversation with her stylist, Avo Yermagyan, during which she revealed that she’s on a dating app for both men and women.

“I am open to human connection, so whether that’s through a male or female, it doesn’t matter to me,” she said. “I do like athletes; there is something sexy about someone putting in all of their physical strength into their passion.”

Glamour went on to note that Lovato told the publication that she was grateful that she was able to open up about this topic in her documentary, as it allowed her to control her own narrative.

“I think eventually I’ll talk more about [my sexuality], but I think it was cool to be able to put it out there and leave it for what it is and be open,” she said. “It was refreshing to be able to have control over the narrative, and release this information on my own.”

In March 2018, Lovato further opened up about her sexuality in an interview with InStyle, telling the publication that she is “fluid” when it comes to finding love.

“I’m very fluid, and I think love is love,”she explained. “You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want.”