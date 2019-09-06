Demi Lovato Hits Back at Body Shaming on Instagram With Unedited Bikini Photo

Demi Lovato is done being ashamed for being a normal human being! The singer took to Instagram Thursday send a message to online trolls who have criticized her for her body in the past, posting a stunning and unedited bikini photo of herself in a peaceful and beautiful beachside location.

The actress also included a lengthy caption for the photo in which she declared she is “tired” of being shamed for her cellulite and declaring she is taking control of the narrative surrounding her body.

“This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!!” She began the lengthy post, giving her own take on the word. “I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me.”

“This is what I got,” she continued. “I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day.

“It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit,” she added, reflecting on how she would react in the past to the entertainment industry’s antiquated standards for women.

“Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too!” she wrote. “Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do.

She ended the post, writing: “I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. [heart emoji] #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT [three fire emojis].”

Fans and other celebrities were quick to praise Lovato for sharing the authentic photo on Instagram. Orange Is the New Black alum Ruby Rose sent a heart-eyes emoji Lovato’s way, while Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson commented: “Look at me like that again love yaself”

“This is the bravest, dopest post. Thank you for this. I️ think this is something we all struggle with and we all need warriors telling each other we’re perfect the way we are,” actress Ashley Greene also commented.

Lovato is planning a big return to the spotlight soon, starting with a recurring stint on the final season of hit reboot series Will & Grace, coming in 2020 to NBC. The singer also recently signed with manager Scooter Braun and has been working on new music.