Demi Lovato Reportedly ‘Great’ One Month After Overdose, But Faces Long Road to Recovery

Demi Lovato is reportedly doing much better, and working on her health after recent events.

One month after the singer suffered an overdose and was hospitalized for over a week in Los Angeles, reports say Lovato is doing much better.

“She’s in recovery and doing great,” a source revealed to PEOPLE Tuesday, adding, “This is a log road.”

The “Confident” singer made headlines on July 24 after she was transported to the hospital from her Hollywood Hills home where she was revived with Narcan, a medication that helps counteract the effects of opiates such as fentanyl, heroin and prescription medication.

Lovato stayed in the hospital for more than a week and was released on Aug. 4, when she immediately entered an in-patient rehab facility.

“She understands the severity of her overdose, and the recovery has been very challenging for her,” a source told the outlet at the time of the singer, who spent her 26th birthday in treatment.

“She wants to be sober. She wants to get help. She understands that it will take a lot of work and commitment to stay healthy, but this is what she wants,” the source added.

Just one day before being rushed to the hospital, Lovato’s Jiu Jitsu trainer of two years, Danielle Martin, claimed that she knew something was off with the then 25-year-old during their Monday workout session.

“She’s not healthy, she’s just alive,” Martin told press at the time, adding that Lovato had insisted that she was “okay” and “just tired.” However, Martin did not believe her, adding that “I knew something was wrong. The last thing she told me was ‘I love you so much.’”

After the incident and just before entering rehab, Lovato wrote a lengthy letter to her fans on Instagram promising to work on her recovery.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she started the letter to her fans. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

After thanking hospital staff and her loved ones for helping her get through the overdose, Lovato signed the letter, “I will keep fighting [heart emoji].”