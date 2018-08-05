Demi Lovato Flooded With Love and Support on Social Media

Demi Lovato finally broke her silence on her recent hospitalization for an apparent overdose, leading her legion of fans to send their love and support for the singer.

On Sunday, Lovato shared a message on Instagram, which she addressed directly to her fans and thanked them for their support.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” Lovato wrote. “To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

The “Skyscraper” singer also thanked her family and team, as well as the staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for their support and treatment.

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side,” Lovato wrote. “I will keep fighting.”

“I love you, you got this,” wrote one fan on Instagram.

“Praying for you! Take one day at a time! You are a fighter,” added another.

“Many blessings and keep fighting,” another fan wrote. “You are stronger than you believe and always trust God.”

Although Lovato’s team did not share the message on her Twitter page, fans still showed their support for her there.

“No notification will ever be more important to me than the one telling me you posted [Demi Lovato] We will be supporting you every step of the way queen! Your strength is unreal. Stay Strong Demi,” one fan tweeted.

No notification will ever be more important to me than the one telling me you posted @ddlovato We will be supporting you every step of the way queen! Your strength is unreal❤️❤️❤️ Stay Strong Demi!💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/JFidkljK6e — PRAYFORDEMI❤️WELOVEYOUDEMI (@ArimayGrande) August 5, 2018

“You are going good, you will be good, you have to be doing good WE ALL LOVE YOU,” another wrote.

You are going good, you will be good, you have to be doing good WE ALL LOVE YOU @ddlovato #KeepFightingDemi pic.twitter.com/POEH1oitVn — Christina Gollo (@christina_gollo) August 5, 2018

“You’ve got this Demi. You’re a warrior. Take all the time you need. We love you and we will be here no matter what,” another fan wrote.

You’ve got this Demi. You’re a warrior. Take all the time you need. We love you and we will be here no matter what. @ddlovato #staystrong — Samantha (@iAmSam_2023) August 5, 2018

Lovato has been hospitalized since July 24, when she was found unconscious at her home. Paramedics needed to use Narcan, a drug used to stop the effects of an opioid overdose, to revive her. She has reportedly agreed to go to rehab after she is released from the hospital.

Lovato has been open with fans about her struggles with drugs and alcohol. She was sober for six years before she admitted to falling off the wagon in her new single, “Sober.”

Photo credit: Instagram