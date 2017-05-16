Former Deadliest Catch Star Jake Harris Wanted In Phoenix Drug Case

Former Deadliest Catch star Jake Harris is officially a wanted man after failing to make an appearance in court to face drug charges.

Before skipping his court hearing on Friday, Harris was facing two felony drug possession charges in Phoenix, according to TMZ. The court documents show that the judge presiding over the course immediately issued a bench warrant for Harris’ arrest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Back in April, Harris was arrested for suspected possession of meth after allegedly stealing a woman’s car. He was traveling through Phoenix, Arizona with an unidentified woman. The two reportedly stayed together the night before the alleged crime.

On April 21, the woman reported to the cops that Jake Harris stole her car, keys, and cash. Less than 12 hours after the original 911 call, the police received another call from the woman claiming that she located Harris and her vehicle outside a convenience store.

Up Next: Former ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Jacob Harris Arrested For Suspected Possession Of Meth, And More

The female then went to confront Harris and a fight broke out between the two of them. A call was then placed to law enforcement officials.

When the police arrived at the scene, Harris said that the woman gave him permission to drive the car. The woman denied the claim.

To show the police officers that he wasn’t in possession of the car keys, Harris then reached into his pockets. While doing so, a small bag containing pills fell to the ground, according to what the police said to the AZ Central. The cops then conducted a search of Harris’ person and found Xanax, a prescription medication used for anxiety disorders, and crystal meth, which he told the officers was for personal use.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony theft, possession of dangerous drugs and illegal prescription drugs, according to law enforcement officials.

The cops suspected Harris was in possession of crystal meth and Xanax pills, according to Daily Mail.

This isn’t the first time that Jake Harris has been in trouble with the law. He was arrested for DUI in 2010.

Jake Harris left Deadliest Catch in 2012.

[H/T TMZ, Photo Credit: Discovery]