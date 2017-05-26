‘Dallas’ Actor Jared Martin Dies At 75

Hollywood actor Jared Martin has died of pancreatic cancer at his Philadelphia home at age 75, Deadline reports.

The star was most remembered as the cowboy Steven “Dusty” Farlow of the original Dallas series. He also made guest or starring appearances on shows like Dan August, Night Gallery, The Fantastic Journey, The Six Million Dollar Man, Medical Center, War of the Worlds and How the West Was Won.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His role on Dallas brought him the biggest attention — his character caused no shortage of complications between the show’s main couple, J.R. and Sue Ellen Ewing.

Martin also had a small career in feature films, taking parts in 1973’s Westworld and The Lonely Lady. Later in his life, he spent much of his time introducing inner-city kids to filmmaking.

Martin is survived by his son, Christian Martin, wife Yu Wei, daughter-in-law Liz Cole and two grandchildren. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @Deadline