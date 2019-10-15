Christie Brinkley Posts Photo of Herself Plummeting on Splash Mountain With Her Cast Front and Center

Christie Brinkley may have a broken arm, but that’s not stopping her from having a good time! On Sunday, the model took a trip to Disneyland with her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, son Jack Brinkley-Cook and their friends, documenting the day on Instagram with a slideshow of photos that included the group taking a ride on Splash Mountain. Though the group was covered up in plastic ponchos, Brinkley’s cast made an appearance as she held up her hand, pointing to the ceiling as she grinned.

The 65-year-old shared the photos ahead of Disney week on Dancing With the Stars, where her daughter will compete with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

“Were all soooo excited for #disneyweek TONIGHT Monday ay 8:00 on @dancingabc I got a sneak peek at @sailorbrinkleycook ‘s dance and it’s magic just like @disneyland!” she shared in her caption.

“Watching Sailor’s confidence grow is my favorite pastime..but meantime time is passing too fast seems like just yesterday I was holding her little hand at Disneyland as she braved ride after ride in her pink princess outfit!” Brinkley added to a fan in the comments. “And tonight my baby will dance a Disney dance on TV oh my heart!!!!!”

The model gave fans another look at the family trip in an earlier post, sharing another slideshow that included the duo singing the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse theme song, several videos and a caption praising Brinkley-Cook’s work ethic.

“Everybody now! M I. C K E Y…M O U S E (she rehearsed all morning and then Disneyed all night!” Brinkley wrote. “That’s energy!”

On Monday, Brinkley and her daughter appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where Brinkley responded to rumors that she had faked her injury so Brinkley-Cook could step into her dancing shoes.

“This person thought that Dancing with the Stars, this amazing show that’s been on all these years, is going to lie, and that Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is going to lie and go along with it,” she told Clarkson. “It was so ridiculous. At first, I wasn’t going to respond, but like any mom out there, when it is your child, you get a little riled up. It is just indicative of what is going on right now in America. We just need to love each other more.”

