Chris Hemsworth Rocks Washboard Abs While Cruising the Waves of Australia

Chris Hemsworth and his ultra defined muscles made another beachy appearance while the actor was surfing in his hometown of Byron Bay, Australia this week.

The 34-year-old Thor star flaunted his ripped physique while catching waves in the salty waters during a late-afternoon surfing session.

The Aussie frequently shares surfing photos and videos on his social media outlets, as well as other adorable family moments in the great Australian outdoors.

During a camping trip with wife Elsa Pataky and their children, 5-year-old daughter India Rose and 3-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan, Hemsworth shared a video of India following her dad into the water, where she proceeds to latch onto his back as he rode some waves.

Hemsworth captioned the moment, “Day two with my surf coach, she’s like a little angel on my shoulder constantly feeding me knowledge and inspiration and occasionally heavy-handed criticism that borders on abuse but I know it’s for my own good (joke) Thank you coach Indi you’re the greatest, love u.”

Another clip showed one of the boys riding a surfboard from the water into the sand.

“This sport’s too easy dad I’m just gonna take this one into the beach, peace,” Hemsworth joked in the caption.

A native outdoorsman, it’s clear Hemsworth’s kids are taking after dad. He recently explained why he and Pataky had moved their family from Los Angeles to Australia, telling BW magazine that they wanted their children to grow up with a different lifestyle than the one they were experiencing in L.A.

Revealing that L.A. felt “suffocating and overwhelming,” Hemsworth said that once he brought Pataky to Australia, it was easy to convince her to stay. He added that he wasn’t a fan of being surrounded by people in the entertainment industry and that the Australian people and its lifestyle were a major factor in his decision.

“The laid-back, warm, welcoming attitude is something my wife instantly responded to and that I wanted my kids to embody,” he said. “I wanted my kids to be influenced by that sort of attitude as well.”

Ever the patriot, Hemsworth recently said he would be open to making a full-fledged Crocodile Dundee reboot film (as opposed to the Tourism Australia commercial he filmed earlier this year).

“If we could find the right story and script we might do it,” he said, as reported by BBC News.

“The response has been pretty incredible,” the Avengers actor added. “I had a lot of anxiety beforehand. The Super Bowl commercial scene is a pretty critical environment so I’m just thankful people loved it.”

He added that he and Danny McBride wondered if the commercial would lead to fans wanting a movie.

“While shooting, Danny McBride and I spoke about if it could be a movie. We started to get worried that if this commercial is as good as we hoped it’s going to be, people are going to be disappointed, we’re going to have to make a movie,” Hemsworth continued. “But I had so much fun making this commercial, I’d definitely be open to discussions about it.”

His worries turned into reality, as a petition calling for the movie to be made was created shortly after the commercial aired.

“On behalf of Crocodile Dundee lovers around the world, we petition Paul Hogan and actors to create a new installment of the movie. Australia wants it, the world wants it. Stop teasing us and make it happen!” the petition reads, as reported by Page Six.