Charlie Hunnam Relives His ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Days In Hollywood

Charlie Hunnam got his big break as Jax Teller in the FX biker series Sons of Anarchy and it appears the British-born actor is reliving his glory days.

Friday, the 37-year-old actor was spotted enjoying the leisure life, as he was seen chatting happily with fans before taking off on his motorcycle in West Hollywood.

Hunnam enjoyed a quiet lunch with a pal at European eatery cafe Midi, putting on a relaxed display.

The actor was sporting dark denim and a green and black checked button down with a grey t-shirt underneath.

The actor brought back scenes of his days as Sons Of Anarchy bad boy Jax Teller, as he threw on his shades and gloves before jumping on his chopper. Check out Hunnam in the pics below:

Hunnam looked to be taking a break from promoting his latest flick King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, where he stars in the leading role.

The highly-anticipated film debuted in third place in the U.S., behind box office leader Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Snatched.

The movie was directed by Guy Richie, the high-budget film brought in $14.7million on its opening weekend.

