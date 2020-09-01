Chadwick Boseman's South Carolina Hometown Set to Honor Him

✖

Chadwick Boseman's hometown of Anderson, South Carolina will pay special tribute to the late actor following his death. Boseman, who played a number of big name roles, including the title character in Marvel's Black Panther, died Friday following a four-year-long battle with colon cancer, and his hometown now plans to honor him in a big way.

According to Mayor Terence Roberts' office, who spoke to TMZ, the town will hold a remembrance ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 3 at an outdoor amphitheater. The memorial will feature three guest speakers, including a pastor, one of the actor’s former high school classmates, and the Mayor himself. Following the speeches, a screening on Black Panther, a role that has been lauded by critics and moviegoers alike, will be held. Locals will also pay tribute to Boseman, as artwork of the actor will be on display. It is unclear if members of Chadwick’s family will attend the event.

A number of safety precautions will be taken for the gathering to ensure the health and safety of those who attend amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the outlet, the outdoor amphitheater where the ceremony is being held holds 10,000, though that capacity is being reduced by half to allow for social distancing. Masks will also be recommended.

Following the ceremony, the city will pay tribute to Boseman in a more permanent way. According to TMZ, there "will be a massive enshrinement." Roberts' office said that details of this long-term tribute are still in the works. Given that the city of Anderson is known for its art, this lasting tribute will fall likely showcase that and fall in line with that. It is unclear if this tribute will in anyway be influenced by two petitions that have been created calling for a Confederate monument located in Anderson, South Carolina to be replaced with a statue of Boseman. Combined, those petitions have gained nearly 20,000 signatures.

The tributes will mark just the latest. Following news of Boseman's passing, a celebrities and fans alike have flocked to pay their respects, with ABC airing Chadwick Boseman — A Tribute for a King Sunday night. The 40-minute broadcast was a collaboration between Marvel Studios, ABC Entertainment and ABC News and aired following an airing of Black Panther. Marvel is reportedly working with other Disney subsidiaries to pay tribute to Boseman.

Along with taking on the role of T'Challa in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, Boseman is also known for his roles in Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, and 42, as well as a number of others. His final movie role will be in Netflix's upcoming film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which also stars Viola Davis and Colman Domingo.