Cardi B Opens up About Being Sexually Harassed During Photo Shoot

Cardi B is opening up about a time she was sexually harassed during a magazine photo shoot. In a preview clip of WE tv’s upcoming episode of Untold Stories of Hip Hop, the “Money” rapper recounted the scary incident and how it opened her eyes to the industry.

“I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me, like, ‘Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?’ Then he pulled his d— out,” she alleged. “I was so f—ing mad, and I was just, like, ‘This is crazy.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was like, ‘[You’re] f—ing bugging. You know what? I’m out,’” she continued. “You know what’s so crazy? I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, ‘So? And?’”

She explained that when she saw the #MeToo movement, she knew girls that “went through the same type of treatment.”

“Like, they make you feel like you got to do a certain type of thing for the most bulls— s—,” she said. “It happens, really, every day.”

When asked if those types of incidents happen to her now that she’s a global superstar, she responded, “Oh, hell no. I’ll put you on blast on my Instagram. I’ll f—ing violate.”

This isn’t the first time Cardi has spoken about the incident. She also opened up about it during a 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan, where she said that the #MeToo movement was ignoring women in hip hop.

“A lot of video vixens have spoken about this and nobody gives a f—,” she said. “When I was trying to be a vixen, people were like, ‘You want to be on the cover of this magazine?’ Then they pull their d—s out.”

“I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter,’” she added.

She said she’s not afraid to tell people about her past as a stripper, and that women who make their money by bringing their sexuality to the forefront deserve as much respect as women who don’t.

“People say, ‘Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it,’” she said. “Because y’all don’t respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on.”

Earlier this month, Cardi slammed trolls who criticized her for getting plastic surgery. In an Instagram video, she said that “a lot of natural b—es” speak negatively about those who have “gotten their bodies done” on social media.

“Let me tell you something,” she said. “I don’t like talking shit about b—s’ bodies because I remember the struggle, baby. I remember when I had no motherf—ing t—s and I remember when I had a fun-sized ass.”

“Y’all going to be like ‘Oh, she think she all that because she got her body done.’ But you ain’t going to talk about how you were saying under her comments, ‘Oh b—, don’t go to the ocean or you going to kill all the whales with your motherf—in’ plastic ass body bitch,’” Cardi B continued. “I bet you ain’t going to say that.”

Untold Stories of Hip Hop airs Thursday on WE tv.