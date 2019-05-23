Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio Were Starstruck by Luke Perry on Set of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio opened up about being star struck when they met Luke Perry on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The actors spoke of meeting the late Beverly Hills, 90210 star, reliving their excitement to meet the legendary actor, who plays a role on the star-studded Quentin Tarantino film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“‘That’s Luke f–king Perry!’” Pitt recalled speaking to DiCaprio in their cover story for Esquire’s Summer 2019 issue, published on Tuesday. “We were like kids in the candy shop because I remember going to the studios and [Beverly Hills, 90210] was going on and he was that icon of coolness for us as teenagers. It was this strange burst of excitement that I had, to be able to act with him.”

DiCaprio also shared his feelings about when he first saw the actor on the set of the film, and gushing about him to one of his friends.

“I remember my friend Vinny, who is in the film as well, we walked in and we both had this butterfly moment like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s Luke Perry over there!’”

Pitt and DiCaprio star in the upcoming dark comedy, which premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and received a six-minute standing ovation from its first audiences. The Hollywood A-listers star in the film as stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) and Western TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio).

Perry played the role of actor Wayne Maunder in what became his final feature film before he passed away suddenly in March after suffering a massive stroke at the age of 52.

“Man, he was so incredibly humble and amazing and absolutely committed,” Pitt recalled to the magazine. “He couldn’t have been a more friendly, wonderful guy to spend time with. I got to sit down and have some wonderful conversations with him. It was really special.”

Tarantino also spoke with the outlet, revealing he finished editing the actor’s last scene in the flick just three days after attending his funeral, Us Weekly writes.

Days after his death, Perry’s son Jack opened up about his father’s feelings about working with the acclaimed director and cast on the new film.

“He was so proud of this, and so am I. Always a stud,” Jack wrote on the caption of an Instagram post featuring a poster from the upcoming film.

Shortly after news of Perry’s death were first announced in March, DiCaprio honored his co-star with a message on Twitter.

“Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him,” he wrote at the time. “My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.”

One Upon a Time in Hollywood will be released in theaters on July 26.