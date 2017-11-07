‘Big Bang Theory’s Wil Wheaton Criticized for Texas Church Shooting Tweet

Former Star Trek: The Next Generation and Stand By Me star Wil Wheaton faced backlash on Sunday after responding to a tweet made by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan regarding the Texas church shooting.

“The murdered victims were in a church. If prayers did anything, they’d still be alive, you worthless sack of sh**,” the 45-year-old Big Bang Theory star tweeted in response to Ryan’s tweet offering condolences to the victims and those affected by the shooting.

While some agreed with the overall statement that Wheaton was making, they were quick to point out the flaws in his tweet.

“That’s not how prayers work @wilw. I suggest you check that attitude. We’re all frustrated. Religious intolerance won’t solve this,” one person wrote.

Another person offered Wheaton advice on what a proper response should have been.

“Serious? So this sicko kills people in a church and somehow it’s Gods fault? Or prayer? You have an interesting perspective. No hate,” said another.

“I’m sure you get it by now, but it was very wrong of you to denigrate the survivors faith. I’m atheist, but this really was disgraceful,” another wrote.

The backlash prompted Wheaton to issue an apology shortly after in which he apologized to anyone he had offended and explained the intention behind his original tweet. “Hey, real and actual people of faith: I hear you. I apologise for insulting you, in my rage at Paul Ryan’s refusal to address gun violence. Your faith is your business and people like Paul Ryan exploit it while they hide behind words without deeds, and people continue to die.”

On Sunday morning, Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing at 26 people and injuring 20. The suspect was later found dead in his vehicle after a brief chase with two local residents. It is believed that Kelley died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.