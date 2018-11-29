Beth Chapman Slams McDonald’s for Viral Homeless Man Video

Beth Chapman, the wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter, recently slammed McDonald’s over a viral video showing a homeless man being kicked out of one of their restaurants.

Shame on you mcdonalds https://t.co/Iiga04VVC9 — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) April 20, 2018

The video was originally shot and posted to Facebook by a man named Yossi Gallo.

Gallo is seen telling a female police officer and the manager of the restaurant that a homeless man they are accusing of begging for money on the premises was actually on the other side of the street and that he offered to buy the man food and brought him over.

In her post sharing the video, Chapman wrote, “Shame on you mcdonalds,” and her fans quickly jumped to support her.

“Sharing this. This is really upsetting. Someone does something nice for another person. Shame on them,” one fan tweeted.

“WOW, all this guy was doing was buying a homeless man food to pay it forward! Isn’t Trespassing or loitering as crime when you didn’t purchase good from an establishment! Evidently they were both eating food that was purchased from that MDs and they are allowed reasonable time,” another chided.

“This is clearly evidence of bias towards a homeless man! There for the grace of God, what would happen if the tables were turned! EMPATHY towards others must be restore in this world, there is way too much hate in this world,” the chiding fan later added.

Back in the video, Gallo accuses the store manager and his staff of calling the police on the homeless man with no substantial merit, and they in turn ask him to lower his voice. The officer also tells Gallo that others besides the store have complained as well.

Eventually, Gallo is also asked to leave the store but demands to be refunded for his food if they throw him out. The manager refuses his request and the police officer says, “I’m not here to argue with you. I am the law. OK? You need to get your stuff and leave. That is all.”

Gallo then demands a receipt for his meal and loudly proclaims for the camera, “McDonald’s in Myrtle Beach. I’m getting kicked out for giving a homeless guy food.”

As he leaves, the homeless man is also walking away but Gallo stops him and tells him that he wants to take him somewhere else for food.

Before the clip ends, Gallo points the camera back at the police officer and says, “You know what you’re doing is wrong.You know that already. Deep inside you, you know that.”