'Bachelorette' Winner Ryan Sutter Says 'Answers Have Unfolded' About His Mystery Illness

Bachelorette winner Ryan Sutter just revealed to his fans that he's finally getting some answers on his mystery illness that struck him in the middle of last year. He recently took to Instagram and shared a lengthy post detailing that "things are looking up" after almost a year of wondering what was happening. "Things are looking up ...." he began.

"Maybe I picked a bad time to start my career over? Maybe I was too old, too broken, too confident, too selfish, too clueless? Maybe it was too much? Maybe I should've left well enough alone — stayed comfortable and content, each day rolling by on life cruise control? Maybe I made a mistake?" He then flipped a switch and relayed that maybe everything is happening for a reason as he continued to express his thoughts on what's been going on.

While Sutter did not detail what it is exactly that he thinks is effecting his body, he is "certain" on where he's at in life currently and promises to share with his fans in the future. "As I continue to contemplate the experiences of the past year, I'm beginning to cast off the maybes and find certainty within. I am certain of my place in life professionally and personally. Answers have unfolded in regard to my health and I am certain of my direction moving forward there. (more on that to come...) Things are indeed looking up..."

He ended his post with, "So now I wonder if maybe what may be difficult is necessary to find what may be our greatest potential?" Sutter's wife, Trista Sutter, who was The Bachelorette in 2003 when she chose Sutter to be her man, revealed in an Instagram post in November that her husband had been struggling with his health for months on end, not understanding what was going on. He then took to social media to reveal more details that while he didn't have COVID-19, he was battling an onslaught of symptoms with no understanding of what was happening.

"I am experiencing a battery of symptoms which include: fatigue - sometimes almost paralyzing, deep body and muscle aches, fever, night sweats, full body itching with no rash, headaches, nausea, and just general all around not feeling good," he expressed according to Entertainment Tonight. "I appear to be sick for some unknown reason... The struggle to find answers in the medical world and support through the insurance industry is frustrating and lacking."