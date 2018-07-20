Asia Argento Shares Photo With Anthony Bourdain Taken Days Before His Death

More than a month after his death, Asia Argento is continuing to pay tribute to the late Anthony Bourdain.

On Thursday, the actress, 42, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Bourdain taken in Florence, Italy on May 24, just one week before the celebrity chef’s death.

“There is no greater pain than to remember happy days in days of misery; and this thy Leader knows. But if to know the first root of our love so yearning a desire possesses thee, I’ll do as one who weepeth while he speak,” Argento captioned the photo.

The photo, showing Argento and her late boyfriend behind the wheel of a red car while in the midst of filming an episode of Parts Unknown, was captioned with a quote from Dante’s Divine Comedy: Inferno, seemingly referencing the pain of recalling memories of loved ones in times of loss.

Argento and Bourdain had begun dating in 2017 after meeting while filming an episode of his CNN series, Parts Unknown, in 2016 and had been open about their relationship in the months leading up to the chef’s death.

“[Asia] has spent a lifetime in film since she was 9 years old. She comes from generations of filmmakers on both sides of the family. She’s a really accomplished director and writer, along with being a longtime actress and a real sponge for culture, music, literature. So she’s enormously helpful and inspiring,” Bourdain had told PEOPLE. “We both work a lot. And we’re both away from home a lot, so we’re both circus freaks in the same circus—or different circuses, I guess.”

Argento, an Italian actress prominent in the #MeToo movement, has been active on social media ever since Bourdain was found dead by suicide in his hotel room in France on June 8, frequently sharing photos and paying tribute.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspires so many, and his generosity knew no bounds,” she wrote on Instagram shortly after news broke of Bourdain’s passing. “He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

Since then, Argento has taken to social media to post various tributes to Bourdain reflecting on his life as well as suicide awareness posts, sharing lyrics from David Bowie’s “Lazarus,” a quote attributed to Plato, poetry, the Prayer of St. Francis, and Bob Dylan’s album, Saved.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).