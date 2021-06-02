Arlene Golonka, 'Mayberry R.F.D.' and 'Speed Buggy' Actress, Dead at 85

✖

Arlene Golonka, a longtime character actress who appeared in classic TV shows such as Mayberry R.F.D. and Speed Buggy, has died at the age of 85. According to Extra TV, friends of Golonka were the first to reveal her death, taking to social media on Monday to post about her passing. Deadline reported that her cause of death was related top a battle with Alzheimer's.

Golonka was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1936, and got her start in show-business through stage theater. She would eventually make her way to New York City, landing on Broadway in the late '50s and then getting her start in TV shortly thereafter. She was most well-known for playing Millie Hutchins in The Andy Griffith Show and then going on to play Millie Swanson on its spin-off Mayberry R.F.D. Other TV series that Golonka appeared on include MASH, The Flying Nun, Get Smart, Mary Tyler Moore, and Growing Pains. She also had roles in films such as Airport '77, The In-Laws, and Hang 'em High, alongside Clint Eastwood.

Arlene Golonka, best known for her portrayal of waitress Millie on the classic CBS sitcom The Andy Griffith Show and its spin-off Mayberry R.F.D., died Monday at a West Hollywood memory care facility following a battle with Alzheimer's She was 85

In a tweet posted on Memorial Day, literary agent Cary Kozlov shared the tragic news of Golonka's death. "Sad to announce the passing of my dear friend, Arlene Golonka," he wrote. "A beautiful and kind human being and talented actress. You will never be forgotten."

On many TV shows and in several films in the 60s and 70s. I always thought she was pretty. A sad farewell to Arlene Golonka who died at age 85. RIP. pic.twitter.com/FEcfUtC1xA — James L Neibaur (@JimLNeibaur) June 1, 2021

Many fans replied to the post with their own heartfelt memorials. "She was a good actress. My sympathies go out to her family, friends and her many fans," one user commented. "My late brother Mike studied acting with her & really thought she was great, very sorry to hear this. She was wonderful in so many things," someone else added.

One fan recalled, "Remember her well as [Peter Falk’s] wife in one of my favorite comedies, The In-Laws…RIP." Another shared, "So sorry to hear that. Was just watching her on the train to Wheeling with Howard last week. She was so pretty and vibrant."