Ariel Winter Rocks Floral Skirt During Sunny Outing In Los Angeles

Ariel Winter is putting her summer style on full display this week. The Modern Family star stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday to showcase a chic outfit while doing some shopping at several trendy spots.

The pictures that were taken earlier this week show the 19-year-old actress rocking a backless turtleneck crop top that gave a glimpse of her midriff. She pulled her long locks into a tight bun and paired the top with frilly shorts that featured an eye-catching gold and red floral pattern. Ariel completed her look with thigh-high beige stiletto boots.

While Ariel Winter seemed comfortable showing off her curvy figure in Monday’s getup, the actress recently revealed during an interview with Refinery29 that she sometimes feels insecure about her appearance.

“It’s hard to be positive about your body all the time. I know because I’m honest about my insecurities that people think I’m 100% positive about my body all the time, but I’m not,” she said. “I get really uncomfortable, too. I just remind myself that this is the body I was given. This is who I am.”

In addition to making candid comments about her body, Ariel spoke out about her relationship with her 29-year-old beau Levi Meaden.

“I’m happy, and whatever people want to say, they can say,” Winter said. “I don’t understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all. There are tons of people of all ages that live with their boyfriend.”

She continued by saying: “There are tons of people that live with their girlfriends [and] tons of people that don’t live together and are super happy. But I’m super happy in the arrangement that we have. We love living together. It’s just great.”

Winter gushed about Meaden and how he treats her when she isn’t having one of her best days.

“I have to say he is the most incredible person I’ve ever met and that I’m so lucky to be with him. He’s always complimenting me and making me feel special and beautiful.”

She continued: “We went grocery shopping today, and I was in, like, a weird T-shirt that I kind of hate and my semi-pajama pants, and he still took the time to tell me that I look pretty. Even when I do feel bad about myself, he’s just there to support me and pick me back up when I’m feeling down.”