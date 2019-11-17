Ariana Grande Reveals She’s in ‘so Much Pain’ From Illness in Latest Tour Update

Ariana Grande has reportedly been struggling on tour in recent weeks. The 26-year-old posted a message to her Instagram Story on Saturday, revealing that she’s been battling an illness for several weeks according to PEOPLE. Not only that but her message indicates that her future tour dates in jeopardy until she’s feeling better.

thank u my love. my head was literally beyond pounding. throat too. but this makes me happy to read. i love y’all and can’t tell u how much i appreciate your kindness. i’ll keep u posted. https://t.co/La9bISzvLZ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 16, 2019

“Hi my loves so I’m still very sick. I’ve been sick since the last London show. I don’t know how it’s possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay I’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show,” Grande wrote. “I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out.”

From there, the singer expanded on her condition throughout several videos.

“Hi everyone so I have a quick health update, I just finished my show in Charlottesville and I’ve been sick since the last show in London,” the video showed. “I’ve been coughing and had this like crazy sinus infection thing that has not gone away for a really long time. I haven’t been able to really get better and tonight during the show tonight my head was really splitting and heavy and my glands really hurt and I’m trying to figure out what’s going on.”

Grande added that she’ll be going to a doctor soon and hopes to learn more about her condition and prompt a speedy recovery. Fans are likely hopeful she goes sooner than later, with Grande adding to fears with her confusion over the illness.

“I’m scared that I might have to cancel some things, so this is kind just a heads up of like I don’t know what’s happening with my body, and I’m really disappointed and freaked out of why I can’t get better because it’s been over three weeks at this point,” Grande revealed to her fans.

Despite her illness, Grande has had a successful stretch. Her Twilight Zone-themed Halloween costume and she got some attention for her recent tattoo upgrades.

Grande’s Sweetener World Tour is set to continue through the end of the year. She also appears alongside Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey on the soundtrack for Charlie’s Angels.