Ariana Grande Joins Fans in Mocking Her New Wax Madam Tussauds Statue

Ariana Grande fans poked fun at her Madame Tussauds wax statue this week, and the singer actually joined them.

Grande was given the wax treatment in a new model made by Madame Tussauds wax museum in London, England. The statue was unveiled on Tuesday and immediately slammed by fans, who felt that her features and complexion were all wrong. Grande, of all people, made a post implying that she agreed.

“You chose Classic Ari!” Madame Tussauds tweeted along with the statue reveal. “Now we have her style nailed, you can see Ariana Grande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday.”

“I just wanna talk,” Grande responded helplessly.

You chose Classic Ari! Now we have her style nailed, you can see @ArianaGrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday 💁💕#MTLxAri #ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/gnd58eCGhC — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) May 21, 2019



Fans were a bit more overt in their dislike of the statue. They responded with criticisms both general and specific, accusing the museum of messing up or even misrepresenting Grande’s features.

“Y’all need to melt her face and start [over] because this ain’t it!!” one person wrote.

“Are you sure this is Ariana? Because I’m not,” added another.

“Whoever did the eyebrows wants to fight wtf,” a third person joked.

Many fans questioned how the statue could be so wrong considering all the reference material the museum had access to. They pointed out that Grande’s album covers are all photos of her face, not to mention the countless promotional, performance and paparazzi pictures of her available.

“So many references of her nose like how do they mess up?” someone wondered. “Djdhbdb it was the right shape just too big lol.”

Other fans called the statue “disrespectful” and “embarrassing.”

So far, Madame Tussauds has not responded to the backlash to the statue, although the museum’s account retweeted a positive review from heatworld.com. Grande has not commented further either, leaving her singular comment hanging in the air.

Quality aside, there is no doubt that Grande’s place in the celebrity wax museum is deserved. The singer has risen to a level of global stardom few dare to dream of these days, with two chart-topping albums out in the last year. She shows no signs of stopping either, with big collaborations in the works including an appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians coming soon.

Grande’s wax statue will be on display in Madame Tussauds London on Tuesday, June 18.