Aretha Franklin: Fox News Apologizes for Accidentally Using Patti LaBelle Photo in Tribute

Fox News Channel apologized Thursday for airing a photo of R&B singer Patti Labelle in a tribute video to the late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin.

The photo of LaBelle was in the background of a title card depicting Franklin’s lifespan, an image that was broadcast on the cable network shortly after news broke that the singer had died at age 76 in her Detroit home Thursday morning.

“We sincerely apologize to Aretha Franklin’s family and friends,” Fox News Vice President Jessica Santostefano said in a statement. “Our intention was to honor the icon using a secondary image of her performing with Patti LaBelle in the full screen graphic, but the image of Ms. Franklin was obscured in that process, which we deeply regret.”

As Twitter users felt the obligation to point out, the still photo of LaBelle appears to issue from when she sang for then President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House in 2014. The error was first reported by TVLine.

The singer’s publicist confirmed the news of her passing to the Associated Press through a family statement on Thursday, stating that she died of advanced pancreatic cancer.

“Franklin’s official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute,” said Gwendolyn Quinn, Franklin’s publicist.

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family,” the family added.

“We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time,” the family’s statement continued.

Many fans, including celebrities took to social media to express their grief for the loss of the music icon.

“Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect,” former president Barack Obama wrote. “May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace.”

Current United States President Donald Trump also commented on Franklin’s passing, also praising her as “The Queen of Soul.”

“She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice,” he added. “She will be missed!”

The cable news network has not addressed the error as of yet, and the video remains