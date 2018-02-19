Anna Paquin ‘100%’ Supports Anti-Gun Rally by Students

Bellevue star Anna Paquin took to Twitter to share her “100%” support for the upcoming student anti-gun rally.

In a message on Twitter, Paquin wrote, “I 100% support our teens making their voices heard.”

Along with her comment, the former True Blood actress shared an image that also featured a message about the walkout.

“High school students are talking on message boards about making April 20th the day they all walk out of school and don’t come back until congress updates laws – as it’s their lives on the line. Please share for visibility as this is a great idea,” the image reads.

While the message reads that the rally is to take place in April, CNN reports that the walkout is actually being planned for March 14.

As has been widely reported, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the fatal shooting at his former high school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The tragic shooting took place on Wednesday, Feb. 14, and very quickly caught the attention of the entire world.

Following the shooting, sales of bulletproof backpacks reportedly rose by 30%.

Bullet Blocker, the company that manufactures the items claims that it sold around 500 bulletproof backpacks the day after the shooting. The backpacks cost between $200 and $500.

According to the Bullet Blocker website, the Massachusetts-based company “started in 2007 by Joe Curran, a real-life father who wanted to do all that he could to protect his two school-aged children after witnessing the horror of the Virginia Tech massacre” in 2007.

Weighing in at only 2 pounds, My Child’s Pack offers NIJ IIIA bulletproof protection that young children can wear comfortably. pic.twitter.com/meTFYqhU4V — BulletBlocker (@bulletblocker) August 14, 2017

“Using the knowledge he gained while training as a Ranger in the United States Army, along with his experience as a Deputy Sherriff and firearms instructor, he invented ‘My Child’s Pack’ which was the first bulletproof backpack designed specifically for students,” the company adds.

Curran told reporters that the majority of the bulletproof backpacks that were sold on Thursday were purchased by Florida residents.

There were many heroes who rushed to protect students during the tragic shooting and just one of those heroes was the schools coach, Aaron Feis, who shielded students from gunfire and ended up losing his life.

One student reportedly told Fox News, “He sprinted with everything he had towards it to make sure everybody was safe, and I heard that he got in front of a couple people and shielded them, and he actually took the bullets for them.”

Many people have taken to honoring the fallen hero with messages of support and sympathy on Twitter. “Some heroes wear Gatorade towels over their shoulders. Aaron Feis sacrificed his body for his students in the Florida school shooting,” wrote one person.

Another user wrote that Feis “is the definition of an American Hero. We need more people in this crazy world like him.”