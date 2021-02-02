Angelina Jolie Admits She's 'Come Through a Few Things' Following Divorce From Brad Pitt

✖

Angelina Jolie is admitting that she's "come through a few things" following her public split from fellow actor Brad Pitt and as she and her family cope with the pandemic. The two started their romance on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith while Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston, and after almost decade together, things took an ugly turn when the two decided to get a divorce in 2016. Now, she's opening up a little to her fans about where she's at in life, without much detail of how she and Pitt are currently.

"I'm feeling hopeful that I've come through a few things," she told Vogue UK in an interview when asked where she finds herself in her life at the moment. "I'm trying to be hopeful. I think this is something we've all discovered through the pandemic." Much like many other families, Jolie is simply trying to find a new norm in the midst of the chaos that's trickled from the 2020 pandemic. Admitting that she's not good at everything when it comes to being a mom, she's trying her best and her kids certainly help her out.

When the actress was asked if she's at a "happy stage" in her life, she got candid about her uncertainty. "I don't know," she admitted. "The past few years have been pretty hard. I've been focusing on healing our family. It's slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body." Pitt got into an altercation with his son Maddox, 19, while the family was aboard a private jet. While it's unclear on what the family feud was about, it was serious enough to a point where the father and son are just now trying to mend their wounds.

"But I'm not there," Jolie continued. "I'm not there yet. But I hope to be. I'm planning on it. I do like being older. I feel much more comfortable in my forties than I did when I was younger. Maybe because... I don't know... maybe because my mom didn't live very long, so there's something about age that feels like a victory instead of a sadness for me." While most seemingly fear getting older, Jolie says she's actually looking forward to her fifties in five years.

"So I like it. I'm looking forward to my fifties — I feel that I'm gonna hit my stride in my fifties." She then followed that statement up with a story of her kids telling her not to do something specific on the trampoline because they thought she may hurt herself in the process. "And I thought, 'God, isn't that funny?' There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I'll hurt myself."