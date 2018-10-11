Ambulance Dispatched to ‘Price Is Right’ Host Bob Barker’s Home for Health Issue

Former host of The Price Is Right Bob Barker is reportedly doing fine after an ambulance visit this week.

An ambulance and the fire department were spotted outside of Barker’s home in the Hollywood Hills on Tuesday, sending some fans of the 94-year-old into a panic. However, on Wednesday his manager told PEOPLE that Barker is fine. The ambulance was reportedly called for a “non-emergency back problem,” and Barker is now “fine and resting at home.”



The news spread like wildfire on Tuesday, starting with Radar Online. Barker has been off of TV for years, but at his advanced age many people worry for his health. Witnesses said that the ambulances stayed at Barker’s place for a few hours before finally driving off. Neighbors told reporters that they had not seen Barker outside of his house for several months, and that it had become harder and harder for him to get around by himself.

This is not the first time Barker has made headlines in a frightening way. Last summer, he reportedly fell and hit his head at his Hollywood home. Luckily, he had a housekeeper there who drove him to the hospital, and he was fine after some medical attention then as well. Barker was put through a series of tests in the emergency room on that occasion, and given the all-clear for his health.

He fell again in October of 2015, suffering a few nasty cuts to the head. The ambulances came at the time, taking him to the hospital for treatment. Then 91 years old, barker’s rep said that he was “disappointed” to “have to take a little break” from his daily fitness regimen “until he heals.”

Barker stepped away from The Price is Right back in 2006. He had worked on TV for 50 years when he finally decided to retire.

“I will be 83 years old on Dec. 12, and I’ve decided to retire while I’m still young,” he joked to reporters at the time.

Still, Barker credited his job for his longevity and health, saying that he was excited to show up every day, even after he passed the usual age for retirement.

“I’m just reaching the age where the constant effort to be there and do the show physically is a lot for me,” he said. “I might be able to do the show another year, but better (to leave) a year too soon than a year too late.”