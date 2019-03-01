Amanda Bynes Checks Into Mental Health Facility After Stress-Related Incident

Amanda Bynes checked herself into a mental health facility after suffering a stress-related “relapse,” TMZ reports.

Sources close to her family told the news outlet that Bynes checked into a Los Angeles-area rehabilitation facility in January after a backslide that reportedly began unfolding months earlier.

The sources say Bynes struggled in the face of the pressure and attention of being back in the public eye following her tell-all interview with Paper magazine in November.

The Amanda Show actress, 32, is reportedly getting treatment for drug addiction along with mental health issues.

Bynes, who reportedly is receiving support from her parents as well, revealed in November that her role in She’s the Man sent her into a severe depression. She said she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder years ago and started experimenting with drugs at age 16.

“Even though everyone thought I was the ‘good girl,’ I did smoke marijuana from that point on,” Bynes said at the time. “I didn’t get addicted [then] and I wasn’t abusing it. And I wasn’t going out and partying or making a fool of myself… yet.”

In the following years, the Easy A actress started using harder drugs like cocaine and ecstasy.

“Later on it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy,” she said. “[I tried] cocaine three times but I never got high from cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice.”

Eventually, she found Adderall and began to abuse it during the filming of Hairspray when she learned it might help her stay thin. She said she faked ADD symptoms to a psychiatrist and was soon hooked on the drug.

“I definitely abused Adderall,” she said. “(I was) reading an article in a magazine that [called Adderall] ‘the new skinny pill’ and they were talking about how women were taking it to stay thin. I was like, ‘Well, I have to get my hands on that.’”

Her Adderall addiction escalated to the point that it inhibited her ability to perform on camera. She had a role in the 2011 comedy Hall Pass but left the project after botching her scenes after taking too much of the drug.

“When I was doing Hall Pass, I remember being in the trailer and I used to chew the Adderall tablets because I thought they made me [more] high [that way],” she said. “I remember chewing on a bunch of them and literally being scatterbrained and not being able to focus on my lines or memorize them for that matter.”

She added, “[I] remember seeing my image on the screen and literally tripping out and thinking my arm looked so fat because it was in the foreground or whatever and I remember rushing off set and thinking, ‘Oh my God, I look so bad.’”

She had a similar freakout during the filming of Easy A not long after that, which she thinks was triggered by marijuana. She then infamously retired from acting using her Twitter account.

“I was high on marijuana when I saw [Easy A] but for some reason it really started to affect me,” Bynes said. “I don’t know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things. I saw it and I was convinced that I should never be on camera again and I officially retired on Twitter, which was, you know, also stupid.”

She said she “had no purpose in life” and spiraled into more drug use and “hanging out with a seedier crowd.”

“I had a lot of time on my hands and I would ‘wake and bake’ and literally be stoned all day long,” she said. “I got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me … [I] was just stuck at home, getting high, watching TV and tweeting.”